New Video – Paige VanZant chokes Britain Hart at BKFC 16 KnuckleMania weigh-ins

Parviz Iskenderov
Paige VanZant and Britain Hart square off in the highly-anticipated bareknuckle clash on Friday February 5, headlining BKFC 16 KnuckleMania live on pay-per-view. At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show (results here), the fighters came face to face, which immediately saw quite a bit of animosity. The promotion released an extended weigh-in video recap, showing pushing, yelling and throat grabbing from several different angles. You can check it out up top.

Fans can watch Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live streaming online on FITE PPV. The Knuckle Mania main card date and start time is set for Friday February 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday February 6 at 2 am GMT UK time and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Bare KnuckleFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

