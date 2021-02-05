Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart weigh-in results – BKFC Knuckle Mania faceoff gets heated (video)

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes her bareknuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart in the headliner of BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania on Friday February 5. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Paige VanZant weighed-in at 126. Hart showed 124.4. The pair squares off at featherweight.

When it came to official faceoff, Britain Hart turned up quite charged. When she got a little too close, Paige VanZant was seen pushing her back, grabbing by the throat.

After they were separated by David Feldman, Hart was heard telling VanZant “You got it twisted, it ain’t f***ing MMA. Get the f***ing rules right before you come in the f***ing game. I will touch you first tomorrow.”

They have then posed for photos. While leaving the stage, VanZant tapped Hart on her shoulder, turned around and walked away. The latter started going after her, but was stopped by BKFC President.

You can watch the Knuckle Mania weigh-in video up top.

Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen tipped the scales at 133.7 and 134, respectively, for their BKFC bantamweight title fight, that serves as a co-main event. Chris Leben showed 204.6 for his heavyweight bout against Quentin Henry, who was 205.2.

The fight fans can watch BKFC Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream online on FITE.

The event start time in the United States, UK and Australia can be found here.

Get the full BKFC 16 Knuckle Mania lineup below.

BKFC Knuckle Mania fight card

Paige Van Zant (126) vs. Britain Hart (124.4)

Johnny Bedford (133.7) vs. Dat Nguyen (134)

Chris Leben (204.6) vs. Quentin Henry (205.2)

Lorenzo Hunt (206.8) vs. Rob Morrow (204.4)

Martin Brown (155.4) vs. Zach Zane (155.5)

John Chalbeck (144.7) vs. Greg Bono (144.5)

Haim Gozali (204) vs. John McAllister (201.8)

Charisa Sigala (122.7) vs. Taylor Starling (125.6)

Dillon Cleckler (248) vs. Chris Jensen (262.7)

David Morgan (135.9) vs. Travis Thompson (135.4)

Jarod Grant (134.6) vs. Brandon Lambert (137)

Drew Lipton (183.6) vs. Jeff Bailey (186.9)