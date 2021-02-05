Search
Stamp Fairtex vs Alyona Rassohyna – ONE Championship: Unbreakable 3 full event video

Newswire
ONE: Unbreakable 3 is scheduled for broadcast on Friday, February 5. The previously recorded event is headlined by former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex up against Alyona Rassohyna. The pair squares off in the women’s MMA battle at atomweight.

The co-main event is a bantamweight matchup between Shoko Sato and Fabricio Andrade. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch ONE Championship: Unbreakable 3 on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top). The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm SGT (Singapore time), which is 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.

ONE: Unbreakable 3 fight card

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna

Shoko Sato vs. Fabricio Andrade

Ryuto Sawada vs. Robin Catalan

Mehdi Barghi vs. Kang Ji Won

Rahul Raju vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Tial Thang vs. Paul Lumihi

Latest NewsMMAVideo

