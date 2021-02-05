UFC Vegas 18 start time in US and Australia – how to watch Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 6 in the US and Sunday February 7 in Australia. The fight card features a total of 14 bouts.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between former Dream, Strikeforce and K-1 heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1 NC), who is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC heavyweight class, and ranked No.6 heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (32-8).
In the co-main event ranked No.2 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (13-2) goes up against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (24-8-1), who is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC 135-pound division. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream online
MMA fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, February 7 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the preliminary card commencing at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 18 fight card
The UFC Vegas 18 main card comprises six bouts, following the eight-fight preliminary card. The complete lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar
- Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape
- Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askarov
- Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush
Preliminary Card
- Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida
- Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques
- Timur Valieu vs. Martin Day
- Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes
- Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
- Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal
- Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera