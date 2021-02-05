UFC Vegas 18 start time in US and Australia – how to watch Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday February 6 in the US and Sunday February 7 in Australia. The fight card features a total of 14 bouts.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between former Dream, Strikeforce and K-1 heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1 NC), who is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC heavyweight class, and ranked No.6 heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (32-8).

In the co-main event ranked No.2 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (13-2) goes up against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (24-8-1), who is currently ranked No.4 in the UFC 135-pound division. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream online

MMA fight fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The action begins on the preliminary card kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, February 7 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the preliminary card commencing at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 18 fight card

The UFC Vegas 18 main card comprises six bouts, following the eight-fight preliminary card. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askarov

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Preliminary Card

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Timur Valieu vs. Martin Day

Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes

Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera