BKFC 16 Knuckle Mania results – Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart, start time, how to watch, undercard

BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania airs live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on Friday February 5, which makes it Saturday, February 6 in Australia and UK. In the main event former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes her promotional debut against Britain Hart. The pair squares off in the bareknuckle fight at featherweight.

In the co-main event Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen battle it out for BKFC bantamweight title. Kicking off the main card, Chris Leben and Quentin Henry meet at heavyweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

BKFC KnuckleMania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream

Fans can watch BKFC 16: VanZant vs Hart live stream online on FITE PPV. The start time is set for February 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it February 6 at 1 pm AEDT in Australia and 2 am GMT UK time.

The BKFC 16 free live stream video of preliminary card is available here, starting one hour prior to the main card.

Get the full BKFC KnuckleMania fight card below. Results will be added.

BKFC Knuckle Mania fight card

Paige Van Zant vs. Britain Hart

Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen

Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry

Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow

Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling

David Morgan vs. Travis Thompson

Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert

Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane

John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono

Haim Gozali vs. John McAllister

Drew Lipton vs. Jeff Bailey