Live stream BKFC 16 Knuckle Mania preliminary card online for free

BKFC 16 aka KnuckleMania airs live on pay-per-view on Friday February 5 from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. The event is headlined by a highly-anticipated bareknuckle fighting debut of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, who faces Britain Hart.

Ahead of the main card live on PPV, the live stream of preliminary bouts is available for free. The start time is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Fans can watch it here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

The KnuckleMania main card, headlined by VanZant vs. Hart, airs live on FITE, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.