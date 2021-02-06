Search
Bare Knuckle

Live stream BKFC 16 Knuckle Mania preliminary card online for free

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

BKFC 16 aka KnuckleMania airs live on pay-per-view on Friday February 5 from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. The event is headlined by a highly-anticipated bareknuckle fighting debut of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, who faces Britain Hart.

Ahead of the main card live on PPV, the live stream of preliminary bouts is available for free. The start time is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Fans can watch it here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

The KnuckleMania main card, headlined by VanZant vs. Hart, airs live on FITE, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

February 6, 2021

MMA

Hombres de Honor MMA 104

February 6, 2021

MMA

Austin Trout vs Juan Garcia

February 6, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Hesdy Gerges and Tarik Khbabez to win GLORY 77 heavyweight tourney

Rico Verhoeven was on top at GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30, adding a couple of wins to his official fight record. Partaking in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097