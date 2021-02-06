Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has boxing background, in the women’s featherweight matchup. The contest headlined BKFC 16 fight card aka Knuckle Mania live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

VanZant and Hart went a full five-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Hart.

Check out some of the Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart fight video highlights below and up top.

Britain Hart is not a person pic.twitter.com/blukf8DWP9 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) February 6, 2021

Coming out on top Britain Hart improved to 5-4-3 (overall boxing and bareknuckle). She also secured her third win in a row.

VanZant failed her bareknuckle boxing debut. Her last win goes back to January 2019, when she defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission in the second round inside the UFC Octagon.

In the Knuckle Mania co-main event Dat Nguyen defeated Johnny Bedford also by unanimous decision and earned BKFC bantamweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found here.