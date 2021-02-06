Stamp Fairtex loses first MMA fight – submitted by Alyona Rassohyna on last seconds (video)

Stamp Fairtex’s quest to become champion in MMA suffered a blow. Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion was submitted by Alyona Rassohyna on the final seconds of their main event bout at ONE Championship: Unbreakable III, that aired on February 5. Suffering the first defeat in her MMA career Stamp drops to 5-1. Rassohyna improves to 13-4, securing the third win a row.

You can watch finish below, while the full event video can be found here.