Preview UFC 258 – Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns (video)

UFC 258 features the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (17-1) making the third defense of his title against the division’s ranked No.2 contender Gilbert Burns (19-3). The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 13 (Sunday, February 14 in Australia). The preview video hit the stream today and is available up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV. In Australia the pay-per-view fight card is available on Main Event.