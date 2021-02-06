Search
UFC Vegas 18 weigh-in results and video – Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov plus more official

Parviz Iskenderov

Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 18 taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Friday February 5 (Feb 6 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Former Strikeforce, K-1 and Dream heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem weighed-in at 255.5. His opponent Alexander Volkov came in at 264. The bout, featuring No.5 and No.6-ranked UFC heavyweight contenders, is scheduled for five rounds.

Cory Sandhagen and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, both showed 135.5 for their three-round bantamweight co-main event. The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Fans in the US can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov live and exclusive on ESPN+. In Australia the event is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

The start time can be found here.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov weigh-in results

Main Card

Alistair Overeem (255.5) vs Alexander Volkov (264)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Manel Kape (125.5)

Cody Stamann (144.5) vs Askar Askar (145)

Diego Ferreira (155) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

Preliminary Card

Michael Johnson (154.5) vs Clay Guida (155)

Mike Rodriguez (205) vs Danilo Marques (205)

Timur Valiev (145.5) vs Martin Day (146)

Devonte Smith (159.5) vs Justin Jaynes (159)

Karol Rosa (135) vs Joselyne Edwards (135)

Molly McCann (126) vs Lara Procopio (125.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (146)

Ode Osbourne (143.5) vs Jerome Rivera (145)

