UFC Full Fight Video: Alistair Overeem hammers to win against Sergei Pavlovich in the first round

Newswire
Alistair Overeem goes up against Alexander Volkov in the headliner of UFC Vegas 18 taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on less than 24 hours. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring former Strikeforce, K-1 and Dream heavyweight champion in his November 2018 bout, when he dominated Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Beijing.

MMA fans in the United States can watch Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov, as well as the rest of UFC Vegas 18 fight card, live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the UFC Fight Night card is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

The start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

