Paige VanZant makes her bareknuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5, when she faces Britain Hart in the headliner of BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring former UFC fighter securing the win via a spectacular head kick and punches knockout in the second round against Bec Rawlings in their August 2016 bout inside the Octagon.

The fight fans can watch Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream online on FITE.