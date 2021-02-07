Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov headlined UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday February 6 (Sunday, February 7 in Australia). The contest featured the ranked No.5 and No.6 heavyweight contenders, squaring off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.
The pair didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round when Volkov dominated Overeem with a flurry of punches to take the win by TKO.
In the end it was all respect.
Kneeling in the cage after their fight, @AlexDragoVolkov and @Alistairovereem shared words of encouragement ? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/chW5wSeMmV
You can watch Overeem vs Volkov full fight video highlights below.
Decision.
Vencedor por TKO en round 2 @AlexDragoVolkov ? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/bmEk6olta2
Round 2.
HUGE power on display from @AlexDragoVolkov! ? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/VxUB450oz3
La finalización parece cerca! #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/8fdDo3lhwR
Round 1.
Volkov arrincona a Overeem! ? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/sc27pdIaTZ
Mucho poder de Volkov! #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/EmzOREzzFC
With the win Alexander Volkov updates his record to 33-8. He also scores the second win in a row. In his previous outing last October he stopped Walt Harris also in the second round.
Alistair Overeem drops to 47-19, 1 NC, which snaps his two-win streak. In 2020 he secured a pair of TKO victories over Augusto Sakai in Round 5 and Harris in Round 2.
