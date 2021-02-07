Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov headlined UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday February 6 (Sunday, February 7 in Australia). The contest featured the ranked No.5 and No.6 heavyweight contenders, squaring off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round when Volkov dominated Overeem with a flurry of punches to take the win by TKO.

In the end it was all respect.

You can watch Overeem vs Volkov full fight video highlights below.

Decision.

Round 2.

Round 1.

With the win Alexander Volkov updates his record to 33-8. He also scores the second win in a row. In his previous outing last October he stopped Walt Harris also in the second round.

Alistair Overeem drops to 47-19, 1 NC, which snaps his two-win streak. In 2020 he secured a pair of TKO victories over Augusto Sakai in Round 5 and Harris in Round 2.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 18 can be found here.