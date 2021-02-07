Search
UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 18

Parviz Iskenderov
Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov
Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov in UFC vegas 18 main event | Pic: Twitter/UFCEspanol

Volkov stops Overeem in Round 2 of UFC Vegas 18 main event

Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov headlined UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday February 6 (Sunday, February 7 in Australia). The contest featured the ranked No.5 and No.6 heavyweight contenders, squaring off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Advertisements

The pair didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round when Volkov dominated Overeem with a flurry of punches to take the win by TKO.

In the end it was all respect.

You can watch Overeem vs Volkov full fight video highlights below.

Decision.

Advertisements

Round 2.

Round 1.

With the win Alexander Volkov updates his record to 33-8. He also scores the second win in a row. In his previous outing last October he stopped Walt Harris also in the second round.

Alistair Overeem drops to 47-19, 1 NC, which snaps his two-win streak. In 2020 he secured a pair of TKO victories over Augusto Sakai in Round 5 and Harris in Round 2.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 18 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

February 6, 2021

MMA

Austin Trout vs Juan Garcia

February 6, 2021

Boxing

Hombres de Honor MMA 104

February 6, 2021

MMA

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097