Boxing

Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor headlines on Mar 19, Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr co-main

Newswire
Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor and Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr
Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor and Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr rebooked for MTK Fight Night on March 19 in Bolton

Two title fights rescheduled for MTK Fight Night in Bolton

MTK Fight Night will take place on March 19 featuring two highly-anticipated rescheduled title fights – as Karim Guerfi defends his European bantamweight title against Lee McGregor, and Liam Walsh faces Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title.

The event will be held at the University of Bolton Stadium. Boxing fans in the US can watch the live stream on ESPN+, while internationally the event is available on IFL TV.

It sees Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) and McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) finally square off, as the pair look to bring their feud to end after an intense rivalry over the past few months.

Guerfi won the European title for the third time in his career with a stoppage win over Georges Ory in November 2019, while British and Commonwealth king McGregor is attempting to add another belt to his collection in just his tenth professional bout.

Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) is back in action too following his recent spell with COVID-19, as the former world title challenger looks to become a two-weight British champion when he goes up against Belfast hero Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs).

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to continue our superb schedule in 2021 with yet another must-see MTK Fight Night event.

“It was frustrating for everybody when these two fights couldn’t take place in February, but we’ve worked hard behind the scenes and it means that the boxers and the fans haven’t had to wait long at all for a new date.

“Both of these fights have all of the ingredients to be incredible battles, so I’m extremely excited to see how things unfold next month.”

More fights for the card are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Boxing





