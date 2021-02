Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his welterweight title against No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258 live on pay-per-view on Saturday February 13 in the US and Sunday February 14 in Australia. The Countdown video hit the stream today, featuring both fighters as they train and prepare to square off inside the Octagon. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV.