Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 18 results – Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov
Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov weigh-in faceoff | Pic: YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 18 features the thirteen-fight card on Saturday February 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which makes it Sunday, February 7 in Australia. In the main event No.5-ranked heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1 NC) faces off the division’s ranked No.6 competitor Alexander Volkov (32-8). The pair squares off in a five-round matchup.

Advertisements

In the co-main event ranked No.2 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (13-2) takes on No.4-ranked contender Frankie Edgar (24-8-1) in a three-round 135-pound battle. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the preliminary card, commencing at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The main card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 9 am AEDT.

Get the full UFC Vegas 18 fight card below. Live fight results will be added.

To refresh click here.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov fight card

Main Card

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Preliminary Card

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Timur Valieu vs. Martin Day

Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes

Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seungwoo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

February 6, 2021

MMA

Hombres de Honor MMA 104

February 6, 2021

MMA

Austin Trout vs Juan Garcia

February 6, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Hesdy Gerges and Tarik Khbabez to win GLORY 77 heavyweight tourney

Rico Verhoeven was on top at GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30, adding a couple of wins to his official fight record. Partaking in...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097