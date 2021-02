Ranked No.2 bantamweight Cory Sandhagen delivered a devastating jumping knee to the face to flatten former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in 28 seconds of their 135-pound co-main event bout at UFC Vegas 18. You can watch the video of knockout below.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 18 Alistair Overeem squares off against Alexander Volkov. The full fight results from the event can be found here.