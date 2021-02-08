Hombres de Honor MMA 104 results: Team France defeats Team Spain

Hombres de Honor MMA 104 was held this past Saturday, February 6 at Pabellon Polideportivo in Fontanar, Spain. The event featured a series of international bouts between the representatives of the country-host and Team France.

Although the restrictions caused by pandemic did not allow fans to enjoy the fights at the arena, the event aired live on pay-per-view. The WKN promoter Chinto Mordillo reported that over 20,000 viewers tuned in to watch the tournament, which transformed Fontanar – a municipality located in the province of Guadalajara, Castile-La Mancha – “into the European capital of MMA”.

The overall score was in favor of Team France. Zejna Krantic (6-4) became a star of the event, winning two fights during one evening prior to the final horn, against Dycia Sullapa and Jade Palet.

The full HDH 104 results can be found below.

HDH 104 results

Alberto Domínguez def. Jose Antonio ‘Pacorro’ Ibanez by unanimous decision

Rachid Meguro def. Joel Gallego by KO

Alex Sanchez def. Jesus Moreno by unanimous decision

Andrei Prejmerean def. Leandro dos Santos by KO

Jose ‘Pepe’ De La Cavada def. Gonzalo Garcia by unanimous decision

Abdellah Bellaoui def. Jose Berrajet by unanimous decision

Zejna Krantic def. Dycia Sullapa by submission (armbar)

Khamzat Zimaev def. illman Junior Cuellar by submission

Julien Denis def. Armando Bayos by unanimous decision

Alix JeanGuillaume def. Marc Luces by unanimous decision

Zejna Krantic def. Jade Palet by unanimous decision

Bastien Petit def. Cristian Felipe by submission

Samir Khedir def. Luis Martinez by submission

Tamerlan Albirkov def. Amiran Liparteliani by unanimous decision

Morgane Dehaye def. Miriam Meguro Santana by KO