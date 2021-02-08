Search
UFC

UFC 258 fight card: Usman vs Burns live on PPV from Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 13 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 14 in Australia and the UK. The fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The lineup appears to be finalized.

Advertisements

In the main event the reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his title against No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns. The co-main event is the women’s MMA battle between flyweights Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

Also on the main card Kelvin Gastelum meets Ian Heinisch at middleweight, Pedro Munhoz takes on Jimmie Rivera at bantamweight, and Maki Pitolo faces Julian Marquez at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the pay-per-view card is available on Main Event, starting at 2 pm AEDT. UFC 258 UK time is scheduled for 3 am GMT.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns fight card

Get the full UFC 258 fight card below.

Main Card

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera
  • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary card

  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
  • Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima
  • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Early preliminary card

  • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher
  • Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097