UFC 258 fight card: Usman vs Burns live on PPV from Las Vegas

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 13 in the US, which makes it Sunday February 14 in Australia and the UK. The fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The lineup appears to be finalized.

In the main event the reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his title against No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns. The co-main event is the women’s MMA battle between flyweights Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

Also on the main card Kelvin Gastelum meets Ian Heinisch at middleweight, Pedro Munhoz takes on Jimmie Rivera at bantamweight, and Maki Pitolo faces Julian Marquez at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is set for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In Australia the pay-per-view card is available on Main Event, starting at 2 pm AEDT. UFC 258 UK time is scheduled for 3 am GMT.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns fight card

Get the full UFC 258 fight card below.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary card

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Rodolfo Viera vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Early preliminary card

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick