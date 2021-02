The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his title against Gilbert Burns this Saturday February 13 on the top of UFC 258 fight card. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to July 2015, when “The Nigerian Nightmare” earned his promotional contract by submission of Hayder Hassan in The Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV.