Bellator MMA to make special announcement – first event date for 2021 expected (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator MMA is set to make a special announcement at a press conference with some of the fighters and executives in attendance. The presser is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 at 4 pm ET in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it Wednesday, February 10 at 8 am AEDT in Australia.

The promotion’s most recent event, Bellator 254, was held in December 2020. While not officially announced, the press conference is expected to kick off a new season with the date of the first event for 2021 also to be determined. The live stream video is available up top.

