Berchelt vs Valdez Behind the Scenes – Blood, Sweat and Tears Part 1 (video)

Former WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez dreams of winning a WBC world title. Miguel Berchelt, his Mexican countryman, has held the WBC super featherweight crown since January 2017. They each promise an all-Mexican slugfest reminiscent of the legendary trilogy between Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales.

Before they go to battle Saturday, Feb. 20, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, go behind the scenes of both fighters’ camps with Part 1 of “Blood, Sweat and Tears: Berchelt vs. Valdez,” which is available now up to.

Boxing fans can watch Berchelt vs. Valdez live on ESPN and live stream on FITE. The full fight card can be found here.

Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) has defended his world title six times, five by stoppage, including victories over countrymen Francisco Vargas and Miguel Roman. Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) made six featherweight title defenses before moving up to super featherweight, where he notched knockout wins over Adam Lopez and Jayson Velez.

“I’m going to knock Oscar out. I’m going to beat him in a big way,” Berchelt said in Part 1. “I will give him a poison that has no cure.”

Valdez said, “He’s a great fighter, but I consider myself a better fighter…I truly want that belt. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”

Part 2 of “Blood Sweat & Tears: Berchelt vs. Valdez” premieres Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2.