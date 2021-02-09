Search
The Giant Tournament planned for Aug 2021 in New Zealand – WKN TUPUA trophy on the line

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN Championship belt
WKN Championship belt

8-man tournament, 3 different fighting styles, $15K prize money

Following “Born to Fight 9” scheduled for April 24 at YMCA Stadium in Auckland CBD, The Giant Tournament comes to New Zealand. The event is planned for August 2021. Some of the details have been announced today.

The Giant Tournament will see the eight-man knockout contest. To come out victories, the contender has to collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and final.

The four quarter-final bouts are set in boxing. The pair of semi-finals will be contested in kickboxing. The finale will see an MMA contest.

The weight class is from 80 kg to +100 kg.

The eventual tournament winner will walk away with WKN TUPUA international title and $15K NZD in prize money, which is approximately $14K AUD or $10 USD.

According to Wiki, TUPUA may refer to five principal gods of Niuean mythology: Fao, Fakahoko, Huanaki, Lage-iki, Lagi-atea. By various accounts, the gods arrived from Fonuagalo (the lost country).

The event is promoted by Vahid Unesi in collaboration with World Kickboxing Network. “The Giant Tournament” will be the fourth world-class gala produced in New Zealand, following World Cup 2019, World Championship 2020 and the upcoming Born to Fight 9, which is headlined by International title fight.

More information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

