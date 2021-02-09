UFC 258 Embedded 1: ‘Baptism on the fire’ (video)

The first episode of UFC 258 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream, featuring middleweight Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns, as they train and wrap up their camps ahead of UFC 258. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 13. In Australia the pay-per-view card is available on Main Event on Sunday, February 14. The full fight card and event start time can be found here.