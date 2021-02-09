Search
UFC

UFC 258 Embedded 1: ‘Baptism on the fire’ (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

'Training has to be way harder than the fight'

The first episode of UFC 258 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream, featuring middleweight Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns, as they train and wrap up their camps ahead of UFC 258. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 13. In Australia the pay-per-view card is available on Main Event on Sunday, February 14. The full fight card and event start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097