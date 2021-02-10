Search
Dean Dodge: Disappointment from not fighting in 2020 has been turned into a blessing

Newswire
Dean Dodge
Dean Dodge | Facebook/DeanDodgeBoxing

Dean Dodge faces DP Carr on the McComb vs Gwynne undercard

Dean Dodge has vowed to make history for his town of Yeovil as he prepares to challenge DP Carr for his Southern Area super-featherweight title on MTK Fight Night card on February 19.

Unbeaten fighters collide as Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday 19 February. The event airs live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight will also serve as an eliminator for the English super-featherweight title, and Dodge is ready to take his chance with both hands.

Dodge said: “This is going to mean the world to me. It’s going to open up a lot of doors. I’ve dreamed of this opportunity since being a kid and when I win this fight I’m going to be the first ever professional boxing champion from my hometown of Yeovil.

“Training over the last few months has gone well. I had a little injury from my last fight that I needed to rest so my body can be 100% for 2021. My disappointment from not fighting in 2020 has been turned into a blessing as I stayed in the gym and had an extra year of learning.

“This fight is what dreams are made of. My aspirations in this game are to win titles and box on big platforms. I want to win the Southern Area title, then go on to fight for the English belt. I believe I have an exciting style that is good for tv and I’m never in a boring fight.”

Elsewhere on next week’s huge card, Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meet for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title. Darren Tetley and Samuel Antwi collide for the vacant English welterweight title. Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno. Mark McKeown takes on Brad Daws. Paddy Donovan returns, and Mohammed Sameer is back in action.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

