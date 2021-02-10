UFC 258 Embedded 2: That’s the wrong guy you’d pick on

The second episode of UFC 258 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and former interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje, as they watch fights from the last weekend’s UFC Vegas 18 card, including Cory Sandhagen’s spectacular jumping knee KO of Frankie Edgar. As well, welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is at the gym watching his kids’ wrestling class. Middleweight Ian Heinisch stays healthy with PT, while his opponent Kelvin Gastelum gets a supportive sendoff by his mates at the gym. You can watch it up top.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 13 in the United States and Sunday February 14 in Australia. The US broadcast is exclusively available on ESPN+ PPV, while in Australia the PPV card is available on Main Event.