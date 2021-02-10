UFC Full Fight Video: Gilbert Burns dominates Demian Maia – ‘Donkey Kong going crazy’

Gilbert Burns goes up against the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the headliner of UFC 258 this coming weekend. Ahead of the event check out the No.2-ranked contender in his fight in March 2020, when he dominated Demian Maia with a barrage of strikes half way through the first round, and earn the Performance of the Night honors at UFC Brasilia.

Fans in the US can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live stream on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 13. In Australia the PPV card airs on Main Event on Sunday, February 14.