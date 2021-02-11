DP Carr targets English title following Dean Dodge fight on McComb vs Gwynne undercard

DP Carr has made his intentions very clear ahead of defending his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Dean Dodge. The pair meets on February 19 at MTK Fight Night in Bolton, headlined by Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne.

Unbeaten fighters collide as Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs) at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday 19 February. Boxing fans in the US can watch the event live stream on ESPN+. Internationally, the fight card si available on IFL TV.

The fight will also serve as an eliminator for the English super-featherweight title, and Carr plans on taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Carr said: “I’m going to get this win over Dean Dodge, and then I want the English title next. Ever since I won the Southern Area belt, the English title has been on my radar.

“There have been some other names mentioned about fighting for the English title, and I believe I beat any of those. I’m going to put my mind to it and make sure I retain my Southern Area title against Dean Dodge, and then win the English title.

“Dodge will come for a bit of a fight, which is lovely for me. I like it when they come at me and have a go, because that’s where they will leave themselves open and I’ll make them pay, so we’ll see how this one ends up.”

The event is headlined by Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title. Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Samuel Antwi collide for the vacant English welterweight title, Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno, Mark McKeown takes on Brad Daws, Paddy Donovan returns, and Mohammed Sameer is back in action.