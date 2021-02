The third episode of UFC 258 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, 170-pound title challenger Gilbert Burns, as well as Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, Ian Heinisch and Kelvin Gastelum. You can watch it up top.

UFC 258 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US on Saturday February 13. In Australia the pay-per-view card is available on Main Event on Sunday February 14.