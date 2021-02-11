Warrington vs Lara start time, how to watch, TV, live stream, full undercard

Josh Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (21-2, 14 KOs) square off at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday February 13. The scheduled for ten round featherweight contest kicks off Matchroom Boxing schedule for 2021.

In the co-main event Zelfa Barrett (24-1, 15 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title against former super bantamweight world champion Kiko Martinez (41-9-2, 29 KOs). Among other bouts, Leigh Wood (23-2, 13 KOs) and Reece Mould (13-0, 6 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British featherweight belt, and Dalton Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) meets Ishmael Ellis (11-3) at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Warrington vs Lara live

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Warrington vs Lara live on Sky Sports. In other countries, including the United States and Australia, Warrington vs Lara live stream is available on DAZN.

The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 13 at 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US. Warrington vs Lara Australia time is set for 6 am AEDT on Sunday, February 14.

The undercard kicks off an hour earlier on Sky Sports page on Facebook.

Warrington vs Lara fight card

Get the full Warrington vs Lara fight card below.

Main Card

Josh Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) vs Mauricio Lara (21-2, 14 KOs)

Zelfa Barrett (24-1, 15 KOs) vs Kiko Martinez (41-9-2, 29 KOs) – Barrett’s IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title

Leigh Wood (23-2, 13 KOs) vs Reece Mould (13-0, 6 KOs) – for vacant British featherweight title

Dalton Smith (6-0, 5 KOs) vs Ishmael Ellis (11-3)

Hopey Price (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Zahid Hussain (16-1, 2 KOs)

Undercard

Jonny Phillips (5-5, 2 KOs) vs. Ibrahim Nadim (2-0)