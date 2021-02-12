Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov on Feb 13 canceled due to COVID-19 – new main event set

Saturday’s Top Rank on ESPN main event between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title has been postponed after Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19. The new main event will see a lightweight battle between Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez.

Vlasov said, “I am devastated with the postponement of my world title fight against Joe Smith Jr. I have been following strict protocols, I have done regular testing with negative results, and I have no symptoms. I am well prepared and had an excellent training camp. I look forward to the rescheduling of the fight and the opportunity to display my world class skills.”

The Richard Commey vs Jackson Marinez lightweight bout has been elevated to the main event and will headline the ESPN-televised tripleheader beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In the new co-feature, action star Adam Lopez will defend his NABF featherweight belt in a 10-rounder against former world title challenger Jason Sanchez. The ESPN telecast will open with Toledo heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) against Kingsley Ibeh in a six-rounder.

Undercard bouts, including the professional debut of former U.S. amateur star Troy Isley, will stream live on ESPN+ at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT.

The current fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Adam Lopez vs Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title

Jared Anderson vs Kingsley Ibeh, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Carlos Adames vs TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

Eric Puente vs Sergio Vega, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. Bryant Costello, 4 rounds, middleweight

Floyd Diaz vs Fernando Macias, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Eric Rodriguez, 4 rounds, welterweight