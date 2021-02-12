Search
Boxing

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov on Feb 13 canceled due to COVID-19 – new main event set

Newswire
Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov
Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

Saturday’s Top Rank on ESPN main event between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title has been postponed after Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19. The new main event will see a lightweight battle between Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez.

Advertisements

Vlasov said, “I am devastated with the postponement of my world title fight against Joe Smith Jr. I have been following strict protocols, I have done regular testing with negative results, and I have no symptoms. I am well prepared and had an excellent training camp. I look forward to the rescheduling of the fight and the opportunity to display my world class skills.”

The Richard Commey vs Jackson Marinez lightweight bout has been elevated to the main event and will headline the ESPN-televised tripleheader beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In the new co-feature, action star Adam Lopez will defend his NABF featherweight belt in a 10-rounder against former world title challenger Jason Sanchez. The ESPN telecast will open with Toledo heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) against Kingsley Ibeh in a six-rounder.

Undercard bouts, including the professional debut of former U.S. amateur star Troy Isley, will stream live on ESPN+ at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT.

The current fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Adam Lopez vs Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title
  • Jared Anderson vs Kingsley Ibeh, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Carlos Adames vs TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Eric Puente vs Sergio Vega, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Bryant Costello, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs Fernando Macias, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Eric Rodriguez, 4 rounds, welterweight
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097