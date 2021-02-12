Search
Boxing

Sean McComb on fighting with no crowd: ‘I sort of enjoyed it, as there was no added distractions’

Sean McComb
Sean McComb | MTK Global

McComb faces Gavin Gwynne in MTK Fight Night main event on Feb 19

Undefeated Sean McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) is relishing the chance to once again fight in an intimate setting when he takes on Gavin Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title at MTK Fight Night on February 19. The event takes place at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Fans in the US can watch the live stream on ESPN+. Internationally, the fight card is available on IFL TV.

It will be the second time that McComb has fought behind closed doors following a successful win last August, and the Belfast hero enjoyed the whole experience.

McComb said: “It was a bit strange fighting with no fans in August, but I’ll be more familiar with it this time. To be honest I sort of enjoyed it, as there was no added distractions.

“Once you hit fight week and you’re in the bubble and the hotel, you’re fully focused. It meant I focused a bit earlier than I usually would for a fight, and it allowed me to go over my game plan a bit more and get my mind set on the task ahead.

“Going into the fight the only thing you then need to worry about is your performance, not entertaining crowds or entertaining anybody else, just staying fully switched on.

“I’ve seen Gwynne box on two occasions against James Tennyson and Joe Cordina, and I thought he performed well but was just beat by two good opponents. I’m expecting a tough, competitive Commonwealth title fight.”

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Samuel Antwi collide for the vacant English welterweight title. DP Carr defends his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Dean Dodge. Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno, Mark McKeown takes on Brad Daws, Paddy Donovan returns, and Mohammed Sameer is back in action.

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

