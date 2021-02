The fourth episode of UFC 258 Embedded vlog series hit the stream. It features Maycee Barber, Kelvin Gastelum, Alexa Grasso, Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman ahead of their respective MMA bouts inside the Octagon this coming weekend. You can watch it up top.

In the United States UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday February 13. In Australia the PPV card is available on Main Event on Sunday February 14.

The full fight card and event start time can be found here.