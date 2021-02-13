Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov weigh-in results and video

Joseph Diaz and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov square off in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on February 13. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

Diaz, who was expected to make the first defense of IBF super featherweight title, missed the required weight limit by almost four pounds, showing 133.6. Rakhimov came in at 129.8, and is eligible to lift the belt, if victorious. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Patrick Teixeira weighed-in at 153.4 for his WBO junior middleweight title defense against Brian Castano, who was 153.8. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds co-headline bout.

Boxing fans can watch Diaz vs Rakhimov main card live stream on DAZN. The start time is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard is available on Golden Boy page on Facebook, kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Get the full Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card and weigh-in results below. The weigh-in video is available up top.

Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Joseph Diaz (133.6)* vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (129.8), 12 rounds, super featherweight – for IBF super featherweight title

Patrick Teixeira (153.4) vs. Brian Castano (153.8), 12 rounds, junior middleweight – Teixeira’s WBO junior middleweight title

Oscar Negrete (121.6) vs. Ronny Rios (121.4), 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Cristian Olivas (161.6) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (161.6), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev (170.6) vs. Morgan Fitch (170.8), 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard (Golden Boy Facebook)

Rodrigo Guerrero (125.8) vs. Victor Morales Jr (125.8), 8 rounds, featherweight

Azat Hovhannisyan (122.8) vs. Enrique Bernache (123), 10 rounds, featherweight

Eduardo Sanchez (135.6) vs. Dalis Kaleiopu (133.6), 4 rounds, lightweight

*Missed weight