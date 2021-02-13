Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara weigh-in results and video

The twelve-round international featherweight matchup between Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card, taking place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday February 13. The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Get the full Warrington vs Lara fight card weigh-in results below. The weigh-in video is available up top.

Warrington vs Lara weigh-in results

Main Card

Josh Warrington (8st 13lbs 8oz) vs. Mauricio Lara (8st 13lbs 0oz), 12 rounds, featherweight

Zelfa Barrett (9st 2lbs 12oz) vs Kiko Martinez (9st 2lbs 4oz), 12 rounds, super featherweight – Barrett’s IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title

Leigh Wood (8st 13lbs 4oz) vs Reece Mould (8st 13lbs 12oz), 12 rounds, featherweight – for vacant British featherweight title

Dalton Smith (10st 2lbs 13oz) vs Ishmael Ellis (9st 12lbs 14oz), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hopey Price (8st 10lbs 14oz) vs. Daniel Mendoza (8st 10lbs 13oz), 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Jonny Phillips (8st 11lbs 12oz) vs. Ibrahim Nadim (8st 11lbs 4oz)