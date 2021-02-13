Search
Lion Fight 63 results: Hassan Oseni KO’s Chris Tramell to take North American cruiserweight title

Parviz Iskenderov

Lion Fight presented its first show for the year on Friday, February 12 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The event No. 63 was also the promotion’s debut on UFC Fight Pass, featuring a series of Muay Thai bouts with North American cruiserweight title contested in the headliner. Former multiple world champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett was ringside, calling the fights.

In the main event Hassan Oseni earned the belt by knockout in the first round with a heavy overhand right against Chris Tramell. When trying to get back on his feet the latter fell back on the ropes. Seeing that, the referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 25 seconds and that was it.

The co-main event saw Washington Luis Dos Santos and Lorawnt-T Nelson going head to head during five rounds. In the end one judge scored the fight 47-47, while two others gave it 48-46 to Dos Santos, who, as a result, took the win by majority decision.

Get the full Lion Fight 63 results below.

Lion Fight 63 results

Hassan Oseni def. Chris Tramell by TKO (R1 at 1:25) – wins North American cruiserweight title

Washington Luis Dos Santos def. Lorawnt-T Nelson by majority decision

Dan Wilson def. Alen Dudo by unanimous decision

Natalie Morgan def. Candice Mitchell by split decision

Javier Zamora def. Anel Dudo by split decision

Chris Arena def. Jon Christenson by split decision

Joe Sanderson def. Eric Adams by unanimous decision

