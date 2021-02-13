Richard Commey vs Jackson Marinez weigh-in results and video

The lightweight battle between Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card on Saturday, February 13. A day before the event the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Commey came in at 136 lbs, while Jackson Marinez showed 135.5 lbs. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Adam Lopez weighed-in at 126 lbs for his NABF featherweight title defense against Jason Sanchez, who was the same. The contest is also scheduled for ten rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Commey vs Marinez main card live stream on FITE and ESPN. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The undercard live stream on ESPN+ begins at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT.

Get Commey vs Marinez weigh-in results and full fight card below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Commey vs Marinez fight card

Main Card

Richard Commey (136 lbs) vs. Jackson Marinez (135.5 lbs), lightweight, 10 rounds

Adam Lopez (126 lbs) vs. Jason Sanchez (126 lbs), featherweight, 10 rounds, Lopez’s NABF featherweight title

Jared Anderson (249 lbs) vs. Kingsley Ibeh (276 lbs), heavyweight, 6 rounds

Undercard

Jahi Tucker (144 lbs) vs. Eric Rodriguez (144.5 lbs), welterweight, 4 rounds

Eric Puente (137 lbs) vs. Sergio Vega (136 lbs), lightweight, 4 rounds

Troy Isley (157 lbs) vs. Bryant Costello (158 lbs), middleweight, 4 rounds

Floyd Diaz (117 lbs) vs. Fernando Macias (118 lbs), bantamweight, 4 rounds