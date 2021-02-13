UFC 258 start time, schedule and broadcast details in the US – how to watch Usman vs Burns live

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday February 13. The fight card features twelve bouts in total with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Kamaru Usman (17-1) makes the third defense of his 170-pound belt against No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (19-3). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event No.10-ranked flyweight Maycee Barber (7-1) meets the division’s No.15-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (12-3) in the women’s MMA clash. Also on the main card Kevin Gastelum (16-6-1) squares off against Ian Heinisch (14-3) at middleweight. The full UFC 258 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Saturday February 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 258 preliminary is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+. The action beings with the early preliminary bouts, kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT also on ESPN+.

A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. UFC 258 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday February 12 at 11:55 am ET / 8:55 am PT on ESPN+.

The pre-show follows at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT also on ESPN+. UFC Live is set for 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPN2.

A pair of additional programs are scheduled for the fight day, before the fighters step inside the Octagon. UFC Live is set for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on ABC. UFC 258: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show is set for 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPNMMA channel on YouTube, Twitter page and ESPN App.

UFC 258 post-show live stream on ESPN+ is scheduled for 1 am ET on Sunday February 14 / 10 pm PT on Saturday February 13.

The complete UFC 258: Usman vs Burns programming in the US looks as the following:

Friday, February 12

Weigh-in

11:55 am ET / 8:55 am PT on ESPN+

Pre-Show

2 pm ET / 11 am PT on ESPN+

UFC Live

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPN+

Saturday, February 13

UFC Live

2 pm ET / 11 am PT on ABC

Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPNMMA YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App

Early Preliminary Card

6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+

Preliminary Card

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN+

Main Card

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV

Sunday, February 14 / Saturday, February 13

Post-show

1 am ET / 10 pm PT on ESPN+

UFC 258 fight card

The full UFC 258: Usman vs Burns lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – Usman’s UFC Welterweight Championship

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary Card

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Early Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick