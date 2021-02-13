UFC 258 weigh-in results: Usman vs Burns official, 1 fight canceled (video)

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday February 13 in the US and Sunday February 14 in Australia from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tipped the scales at 170 for his third title defense against ranked No.2-contender Gilbert Burns, who showed the same. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds matchup, headlining the event.

Mayce Barber was 126 for her flyweight co-main event bout against Alexa Grasson, who came in at 125.5. Among other bouts, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch weighed-in at 186 and 185.5, respectively.

The bout between Jim Miller and Bobby Green has been canceled. Both fighters made the required non-title lightweight limit, showing 155.5 and 156 (respectively). After weighing-in Green has reportedly collapsed backstage. The fighters did not participate in the faceoff.

“Bobby Green just collapsed back there,” UFC President Dana White told reporters during the media scrum. “Doctors are looking at him. They are trying to rehydrate him right now.”

Get the full UFC 258 weigh-in results and fight card below, while the video is available up top.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns weigh-in results

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (170) vs Gilbert Burns (170)

Maycee Barber (126) vs Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs Bobby Green (156)*

Maki Pitolo (185) vs Julian Marquez (185)

Preliminary Card

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)

Belal Muhammad (169.5) vs Dhiego Lima (171)

Polyana Viana (116) vs Mallory Martin (115.5)

Andre Ewell (138.5) vs Chris Gutierrez (140)

Early Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon (145.5) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Gabe Green (169.5) vs Phil Rowe (171)

Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (125.5)

*Fight canceled