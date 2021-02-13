UFC 259 poster released – three titles on the line

UFC 259 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday March 6 in the US and Sunday March 7 in Australia. The fight card features three title bouts following a series of rating matchups.
In the main event Jan Blachowicz makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The latter moves up a weight class, aspiring to earn the second belt.
In the co-main event two-weight champion Amanda Nunez defends her featherweight title against ranked No.1 contender Megan Anderson. In addition, Petr Yan defends his bantamweight belt against top contender Aljamain Sterling.
The official UFC 259 poster hit the stream today. You can see it below.
UFC 259 fight card is yet to be finalized. The list of announced to date matchups can be found below.
UFC 259 fight card
Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya – Blachowicz’ UFC light heavyweight title
Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson – Nunes’ UFC women’s featherweight title
Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling – Yan’s UFC bantamweight title
Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos
Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg
Rogério Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France
Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones
Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez
Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev
Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
Amanda Lemos vs. Livia Renata Souza