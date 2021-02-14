Best Shots: Richard Commey makes victorious comeback against Jackson Marinez

Advertisements

Fourteen months after losing his IBF lightweight world title to Teofimo Lopez, Richard Commey made an emphatic statement, knocking out Dominican contender Jackson Marinez in the sixth round Saturday evening from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) knocked down Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) twice in the sixth round of a competitive fight that had the judges split at the time of the stoppage. The second knockdown, courtesy of a right hand, prompted Kenny Bayless to call off the fight (watch video of knockout here).

Sitting (and standing) ringside cheering on Commey was Lopez, the undisputed lightweight champion.

Advertisements

Commey said, “When I first started, I started very slow because I’ve been away for more than a year, so I had to take my time a little bit just to get my rhythm. My corner was telling me to do something. They saw that punch that took him down.

“After our fight, I saw (Teofimo) in the lobby and we chatted and hugged. He always liked me, and it’s pure love. For him to come down to my corner, it was motivating. It showed tremendous love, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. We gotta love each other, regardless of where you’re from or who you are. I appreciated (his support).

Adam Lopez decisions Jason Sanchez to retain NABF featherweight title

Advertisements

Adam Lopez is known for his all-action slugfests, but this time, he boxed, moved and ultimately picked up the most significant victory of his career. After dropping the first three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, Lopez adjusted and edged former world title challenger Jason Sanchez (15-3, 8 KOs) via majority decision (95-95, 96-94 and 97-93) over 10 rounds to retain his NABF featherweight title.

Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) has now won two straight since a controversial TKO loss to Oscar Valdez, while Sanchez dropped his second consecutive Bubble bout.

Lopez said, “I was 100 percent confident that I had won the fight. I felt l won most of the rounds. I noticed he tried to get the momentum, and I picked it up and got back to what was working. (Trainer) Buddy (McGirt) had to snap it out of me and get me back to my game plan, and once I did, it was like butter. It was easy.

Advertisements

“I know I have defense. I can box. I wanted to show that tonight. Jason is a tough opponent, but I wanted to show I could control things by moving and boxing more.”

Jared Anderson KO’s Kingsley Ibeh

Heavyweight hopeful Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson had never been pushed as a professional. Enter Kingsley Ibeh (5-2-1, 4 KOs), the Bubble veteran who had designs of pulling off the upset. But in the sixth and final round, Anderson (8-0, 8 KOs) hit the sweet spot of Ibeh’s chin with a left hook and knocked him out cold.

Prior to the Ibeh bout, Anderson had never been past the fourth round. In round six, he made his statement, loud and clear.

Anderson said, “We worked day and night for this. While they sleep, we’re working.

“We will keep fighting prospects and people who say they can’t be beat. I am here to fight the best. Since everyone wants it, why not give it to them?

“I wanted the Ibeh fight because I saw him push many prospects. The knockout came, and I made a statement.”

In undercard bouts

Lightweight: Eric Puente (5-0) UD 4 Sergio Vega (2-1-1, 2 KOs), Scores: 40-36 3x. San Diego native Puente cruised to his fifth unanimous decision in as many pro fight, topping the previously unbeaten Vega in his third Bubble appearance since last July.

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker (3-0, 2 KOs) TKO 2 Eric Rodriguez (1-2, 1 KO), 1:50. Tucker, the 18-year-old prodigy from Long Island, put forth his most devastating performance to date, knocking Rodriguez down for the 10-count with a left hook to the liver.

Middleweight: Troy Isley (1-0) UD 4 Bryant Costello (1-2, 1 KO), Scores: 40-36 3x. Former U.S. amateur standout Isley turned pro with pound-for-pound great Terence “Bud” Crawford in his corner and shined en route to the shutout.

Isley said, “It felt good to get in there and get it out of the way, get some rust off. Going four rounds lets me know that we rehabbed properly (from shoulder surgery) and did everything we needed to do to get back.”

Bantamweight: Floyd Diaz (1-0) UD 4 Fernando Macias (1-2), Scores: 40-36 3x. Las Vegas-born prodigy Diaz flashed the blinding hand speed that made him a social media sensation and shut out Macias in a crowd-pleasing professional debut.