Video: Jahi Tucker stops Eric Rodriguez with left body shot in Round 2

Jahi Tucker (3-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated securing the win against Eric Rodriguez (1-2, 1 KOs) by TKO on February 13 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tucker dropped Rodriguez with a heavy liver shot at 1 minute and 50 seconds into the second round of their scheduled for four rounds welterweight match.

You can watch the video of finish up top and below from different angles.

Tucker vs Rodriguez was featured on the Top Rank Boxing fight card headlined by a ten-round lightweight battle between Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez. The full fight results from the event can be found here.