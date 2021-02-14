Search
Boxing

Video: Jahi Tucker stops Eric Rodriguez with left body shot in Round 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Jahi Tucker (3-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated securing the win against Eric Rodriguez (1-2, 1 KOs) by TKO on February 13 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tucker dropped Rodriguez with a heavy liver shot at 1 minute and 50 seconds into the second round of their scheduled for four rounds welterweight match.

Advertisements

You can watch the video of finish up top and below from different angles.

Tucker vs Rodriguez was featured on the Top Rank Boxing fight card headlined by a ten-round lightweight battle between Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097