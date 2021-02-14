Search
Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov ends in majority draw – fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Joseph Diaz and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov squared off on Saturday February 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The contest headlined the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Diaz was expected to make the first defense of IBF super featherweight title. However after missing weight he was no longer eligible to retain the belt. Rakhimov, on the other hand, could still lift the title, if the verdict would’ve gone in his favor.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end the decision heard a majority draw. One judge scored the fight 115-113 for Diaz. Two other judges had it 114-114.

You can watch Diaz vs Rakhimov fight video highlights below and up top.

Ultimately, both fighters received the first draw on their tale of the tape. Diaz’s record is now 53-1-1, 37 KOs, while Rakhimov’s is 15-0-1, 12 KOs

The full fight results from Diaz vs Rakhimov card can be found here.

Boxing

