Diaz vs Rakhimov results – full fight card

Joseph Diaz and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov meet on Saturday February 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair battles it out in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Following the official weigh-in results, Diaz, who was expected to make the first defense of IBF super featherweight title, is no longer eligible to retain the strap. Rakhimov can still win the title, if the fight result goes in his favor. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Patrick Teixeira defends his WBO junior middleweight title against Brian Castano. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for February 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US and 1 pm GMT UK time, which makes it February 14 at 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

The three-fight Diaz vs Rakhimov undercard live stream is available on Golden Boy page on Facebook. The kick off is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT.

Get the full Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card below. Results will be added.

Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Joseph Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov ends in majority draw (115-113, 114-114, 114-114) | Watch highlights

Brian Castano def. Patrick Teixeira by unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109, 117-11) – wins WBO junior middleweight title

Ronny Rios def. Oscar Negrete by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Shane Mosley Jr def. Cristian Olivas by TKO (R5 at 3:00)

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Morgan Fitch by KO (R3 at 2:08) | Watch higlights

Undercard (Golden Boy Facebook)

Victor Morales Jr def. Rodrigo Guerrero by unanimous decision (80-72x 3)

Azat Hovhannisyan def. Enrique Bernache by KO (R8)

Dalis Kaleiopu def. Eduardo Sanchez by KO (R3)