Search
Boxing

Diaz vs Rakhimov results – full fight card

Newswire
Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov weigh-in | Facebook/goldenboy

Joseph Diaz and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov meet on Saturday February 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair battles it out in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Following the official weigh-in results, Diaz, who was expected to make the first defense of IBF super featherweight title, is no longer eligible to retain the strap. Rakhimov can still win the title, if the fight result goes in his favor. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Patrick Teixeira defends his WBO junior middleweight title against Brian Castano. The full lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for February 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US and 1 pm GMT UK time, which makes it February 14 at 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

The three-fight Diaz vs Rakhimov undercard live stream is available on Golden Boy page on Facebook. The kick off is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT.

Get the full Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card below. Results will be added.

To refresh click here.

Diaz vs Rakhimov fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Joseph Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov ends in majority draw (115-113, 114-114, 114-114) | Watch highlights

Brian Castano def. Patrick Teixeira by unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109, 117-11) – wins WBO junior middleweight title

Ronny Rios def. Oscar Negrete by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Shane Mosley Jr def. Cristian Olivas by TKO (R5 at 3:00)

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Morgan Fitch by KO (R3 at 2:08) | Watch higlights

Undercard (Golden Boy Facebook)

Victor Morales Jr def. Rodrigo Guerrero by unanimous decision (80-72x 3)

Azat Hovhannisyan def. Enrique Bernache by KO (R8)

Dalis Kaleiopu def. Eduardo Sanchez by KO (R3)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097