Search
Boxing

Warrington vs Lara results – full fight card

Newswire
Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara
Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara weigh-in | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara meet in the scheduled for twelve rounds featherweight matchup on Saturday February 13. The pair battles it out in the main event of six-fight Matchroom Boxing card held at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Zelfa Barrett defends his IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Kiko Martinez. The complete lineup can be found below.

Fans in the UK can watch Warrington vs Lara live on Sky Sports, while internationally the live stream online is available on DAZN. The date start time is scheduled for Saturday February 13 at 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday February 14 at 6 am AEDT.

The undercard live stream is available on Sky Sports page on Facebook 45 minutes prior to the main card.

Get the full Warrington vs Lara fight card below. Fight results will be added.

To refresh click here.

Warrington vs Lara card

Main Card

Josh Warrington def. Mauricio Lara by TKO (R9 at 0:54)

Zelfa Barrett def. Kiko Martinez by unanimous decision (116-113, 118-111, 118-111) – retains IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title

Leigh Wood def. Reece Mould by TKO (R9 at 1:03) – wins vacant British featherweight title

Dalton Smith def. Ishmael Ellis by RTD (R3 at 3:00)

Ivan Hopey Price def. Daniel Mendoza by points (60-54)

Undercard

Ibrahim Nadim def. Jonny Phillips by points (60-55)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

February 13, 2021

MMA

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

February 13, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

February 13, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart full fight video highlights – PVZ beaten in bareknuckle debut

Paige VanZant made her highly anticipated bare knuckle fighting debut on Friday February 5. Former UFC fighter went up against Britain Hart, who has...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097