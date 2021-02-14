Warrington vs Lara results – full fight card

Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara meet in the scheduled for twelve rounds featherweight matchup on Saturday February 13. The pair battles it out in the main event of six-fight Matchroom Boxing card held at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

In the co-main event Zelfa Barrett defends his IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Kiko Martinez. The complete lineup can be found below.

Fans in the UK can watch Warrington vs Lara live on Sky Sports, while internationally the live stream online is available on DAZN. The date start time is scheduled for Saturday February 13 at 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday February 14 at 6 am AEDT.

The undercard live stream is available on Sky Sports page on Facebook 45 minutes prior to the main card.

Get the full Warrington vs Lara fight card below. Fight results will be added.

Warrington vs Lara card

Main Card

Josh Warrington def. Mauricio Lara by TKO (R9 at 0:54)

Zelfa Barrett def. Kiko Martinez by unanimous decision (116-113, 118-111, 118-111) – retains IBF Intercontinental super featherweight title

Leigh Wood def. Reece Mould by TKO (R9 at 1:03) – wins vacant British featherweight title

Dalton Smith def. Ishmael Ellis by RTD (R3 at 3:00)

Ivan Hopey Price def. Daniel Mendoza by points (60-54)

Undercard

Ibrahim Nadim def. Jonny Phillips by points (60-55)