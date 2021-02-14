Search
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

Newswire

Usman stops Burns to retain UFC welterweight title

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout that didn’t go the distance.

While Burns did put Usman in some trouble in the opening round, the champion returned the favor in the second. He ultimately claimed the win in 34 seconds of Round 3, dominating the challenger with punches.

Check out Usman vs Burns full fight video highlights below.

In addition to the win Kamaru Usman updates his record to 18-1 and makes the third successful defense of his 170-pound title. Gilbert Burns drops to 19-4, which snaps his six-win streak.

The full fight results from UFC 258 can be found here.

