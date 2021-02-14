Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 258

The reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman retained his title on February 13, when he defeated Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258. The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout that didn’t go the distance.
While Burns did put Usman in some trouble in the opening round, the champion returned the favor in the second. He ultimately claimed the win in 34 seconds of Round 3, dominating the challenger with punches.
Check out Usman vs Burns full fight video highlights below.
#AndStill! @Usman84kg is the baddest alive ?? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/kUw0sVaQGr
— UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021
"PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME!"
You heard @USMAN84kg ? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/3A1vL0XbtM
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021
Final, final!!! @Usman84kg ??? derrota a Burns por TKO en round 3! #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/nsyxfGiXy4
— ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) February 14, 2021
Kamaru Usman returned the favor in Round 2 and dropped Gilbert Burns ? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/rHHDIqbDTF
— ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2021
Early trouble for the champion as @GilbertDurinho lands ? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/irHlBTR29r
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021
INTENSITY PERSONIFIED. #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/2pPgmqPa6m
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 14, 2021
The Nigerian Nightmare enters the arena in 8K ?? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/2OzV0dYHfF
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021
In addition to the win Kamaru Usman updates his record to 18-1 and makes the third successful defense of his 170-pound title. Gilbert Burns drops to 19-4, which snaps his six-win streak.
The full fight results from UFC 258 can be found here.