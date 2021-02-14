Paddy Donovan vs Siar Ozgul set for Feb 19 on McComb vs Gwynne undercard

Irish sensation Paddy Donovan will take on former Southern Area champion Siar Ozgul at MTK Fight Night: McComb vs Gwynne on February 19. The event airs live stream on ESPN+ in the US on ESPN+ and worldwide on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Advertisements

Undefeated Limerick star Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs) is back following his impressive win over another former Southern Area champion, as he defeated Jumanne Camero in November.

The 22-year-old will now take another step up as he turns his attention to Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs), who has previously gone the distance with the likes of Viktor Postol, Anthony Yigit and Sean McComb.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re less than a week away from our fantastic MTK Fight Night event but that hasn’t stopped us strengthening the show even more with this superb battle between Paddy Donovan and Siar Ozgul.

“We’ve been looking for an opponent for Donovan for a while, so huge credit must go to Ozgul for jumping at the chance, in what will be the toughest fight of Paddy’s career to date.

“Donovan looks destined for big things in boxing, but Ozgul is desperate to throw a spanner in the works, so it’s certain to be a very interesting battle.”

In the main event Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meet for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley faces Samuel Antwi for the vacant English welterweight title. DP Carr defends his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Dean Dodge. Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno, Mark McKeown takes on Brad Daws, Elliot Whale goes up against Jamie Stewart, and Mohammed Sameer is back in action.