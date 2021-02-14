Commey vs Marinez results – full fight card

Lightweights Richard Commey and Jackson Marinez square off in a ten-round battle on Saturday February 13. The contest headlines the seven-fight Top Rank Boxing fight card taking place inside “The Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event Adam Lopez defends his NABF featherweight title in a ten-rounder against Jason Sanchez. Also on the card, Jared Anderson meets Kingsley Ibeh in a six-rounder at heavyweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Richard Commey vs Jackson Marinez live on ESPN and live stream online on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday February 13 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, which converts to 3 am GMT UK time and 2 pm AEDT Australia time on February 14.

The four-fight Commey vs Marinez undercard live stream is available on ESPN+. The kick off is set for 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT / 1:15 am GMT / 12:15 pm AEDT.

Get the full Commey vs Marinez fight card below. Results will be added.

Commey vs Marinez fight card

Main Card

Richard Commey def. Jackson Marinez by TKO (R6) | Watch knockout

Adam Lopez def. Jason Sanchez by majority decision – retains NABF featherweight title

Jared Anderson def. Kingsley Ibeh by KO (R6)

Undercard

Jahi Tucker def. Eric Rodriguez by KO (left hook to the body, R2 at 1:50) | Watch knockout

Eric Puente def. Sergio Vega by unanimous decision

Troy Isley def. Bryant Costello by unanimous decision (40-36x 3)

Floyd Diaz def. Fernando Macias by unanimous decision (40-36x 3)