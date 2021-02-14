Search
UFC 258 results: Anthony Hernandez chokes Rodolfo Vieira in Round 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Anthony Hernandez rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last May with the victory over Rodolfo Vieira on the top of preliminary card at UFC 258 on February 13. After surviving the first round, he claimed the win against multiple-time BJJ world champion via guillotine choke submission at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the second round of their middleweight matchup.

Watch the video of finish below.

UFC 258 is headlined by the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman making the third defense of his title against Gilbert Burns. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

