Kelvin Gastelum rebounds from losing streak with the win against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 (video)

Kelvin Gastelum secured the win by unanimous decision against Ian Heinisch on February 13. The pair squared off in a three-round middleweight matchup, which was featured on the main card at UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live on pay-per-view.

One judge had it 30-27, while two other judges scored the fight 29-28, all in favor of Gastelum. You can watch some of the fight video highlights up top and below.

The win snaps Gastelum’s three-fight losing streak, and he updates his record to 16-6-1. In July 2020 he was submitted by Jack Hermansson in the first round, which followed a pair of defeats by decision against Darren Till and current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

Ian Heinisch drops to 14-4. In his previous bout last June he defeated Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO.

In the main event of UFC 258 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. The full fight results from the event can be found here.