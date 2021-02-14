Search
Kelvin Gastelum rebounds from losing streak with the win against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Kelvin Gastelum secured the win by unanimous decision against Ian Heinisch on February 13. The pair squared off in a three-round middleweight matchup, which was featured on the main card at UFC 258: Usman vs Burns live on pay-per-view.

One judge had it 30-27, while two other judges scored the fight 29-28, all in favor of Gastelum. You can watch some of the fight video highlights up top and below.

The win snaps Gastelum’s three-fight losing streak, and he updates his record to 16-6-1. In July 2020 he was submitted by Jack Hermansson in the first round, which followed a pair of defeats by decision against Darren Till and current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

Ian Heinisch drops to 14-4. In his previous bout last June he defeated Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO.

In the main event of UFC 258 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

